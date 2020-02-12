News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Revenue seize cannabis worth €400k with help of detector dog Scooby

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 04:55 PM

Revenue seized herbal cannabis worth around €400,000 at Dublin Airport yesterday as part of a "routine search".

The drugs, which originated from Spain but were destined for Carlow, were detected with the help of Scooby, the drug detector dog.

Scooby the drug detector dog
Scooby the drug detector dog

The drugs, which weighted around 20kg were concealed in parcels.

The seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the smuggling of illegal drugs.

It comes after officers seized machinery and materials associated with illicit cigarette manufacturing following a search.

Elsewhere, Revenue officers seized 800,000 cigarettes.

TOPIC: Drug seizures

