Revenue seize cannabis worth €100,000 in Dublin in two separate incidents

Revenue officers seized 13.5kgs of cannabis resin worth over €80,000 in Dublin today, just 24 hours after €20,000 was seized in a separate operation.

The drugs were seized in the Dublin Mail Centre, with the help of detector dog Bailey in parcels originating from Spain, the UK and the US and were destined for addresses in Dublin and Limerick.

Detector dog Bailey

Separately, at Wexford District Court this morning, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by a judge following a seizure of £8,000 Sterling yesterday.

A Croatian man living in Ireland was arrested after he and his vehicle was stopped and searched after disembarking a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

Investigations are ongoing in all three seizures.