News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Revenue seize cannabis worth €100,000 in Dublin in two separate incidents

Revenue seize cannabis worth €100,000 in Dublin in two separate incidents
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 05:56 PM

Revenue officers seized 13.5kgs of cannabis resin worth over €80,000 in Dublin today, just 24 hours after €20,000 was seized in a separate operation.

The drugs were seized in the Dublin Mail Centre, with the help of detector dog Bailey in parcels originating from Spain, the UK and the US and were destined for addresses in Dublin and Limerick.

Detector dog Bailey
Detector dog Bailey

Separately, at Wexford District Court this morning, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by a judge following a seizure of £8,000 Sterling yesterday.

A Croatian man living in Ireland was arrested after he and his vehicle was stopped and searched after disembarking a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

Investigations are ongoing in all three seizures.

READ MORE

Latest: Cork roads remain closed as high tide passes without major flooding

More on this topic

Suspected cannabis grow house discovered after fire at Tipperary houseSuspected cannabis grow house discovered after fire at Tipperary house

Two men due in court in connection with €400k drugs seizureTwo men due in court in connection with €400k drugs seizure

Gardaí discover €195k of heroin on derelict site in LimerickGardaí discover €195k of heroin on derelict site in Limerick

Man remains in custody after €1.5m drug seizureMan remains in custody after €1.5m drug seizure


TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital

BAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie sceneBAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie scene

DNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trialDNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trial

TD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrestTD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrest


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps shows her affection for those hardworking heroes of the kitchen and utility room.Appliance love: How to care for hardworking heroes of the kitchen and utility room

Peter Dowdall shows you how best to enjoy the seasonal drama unfolding in the room outside.A winter's tale: Enjoy the seasonal drama in the room outside

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »