Revenue seize 9m cigarettes at Dublin Port

Revenue have seized nine million cigarettes at Dublin Port earlier today, they have confirmed.

The smuggled cigarettes were discovered in a refrigerated shipping container, declared as transporting ‘frozen food’.

The seizure came as a result of an intelligence-led operation, a spokesperson said, adding that the vessell came in from Rotterdam

The ‘illicit white’ cigarettes, branded ‘FEST’, have an estimated value of over €4.4m, representing a loss to the exchequer of €3.77m, they added.

Investigations are ongoing.