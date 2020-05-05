News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Revenue seize 9m cigarettes at Dublin Port

Revenue seize 9m cigarettes at Dublin Port
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 05, 2020 - 01:54 PM

Revenue have seized nine million cigarettes at Dublin Port earlier today, they have confirmed.

The smuggled cigarettes were discovered in a refrigerated shipping container, declared as transporting ‘frozen food’.

The seizure came as a result of an intelligence-led operation, a spokesperson said, adding that the vessell came in from Rotterdam

The ‘illicit white’ cigarettes, branded ‘FEST’, have an estimated value of over €4.4m, representing a loss to the exchequer of €3.77m, they added.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

'The idea of walking away now is crazy' - Inside the Green Party split as coalition talks commence

More on this topic

Gardaí investigating organised crime seize cannabis and make arrest in DublinGardaí investigating organised crime seize cannabis and make arrest in Dublin

Cannabis grow house with €400k worth of plants found at disused premisesCannabis grow house with €400k worth of plants found at disused premises

Major drug seizures since start of virus lockdownMajor drug seizures since start of virus lockdown

Revenue officers make €66k of drugs seizures in Cork and ShannonRevenue officers make €66k of drugs seizures in Cork and Shannon


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Man, 20, due in court in connection with Co Meath attempted murderMan, 20, due in court in connection with Co Meath attempted murder

Regina Doherty: We will continue to support public - but payments aren't sustainable long-termRegina Doherty: We will continue to support public - but payments aren't sustainable long-term

'Deeply concerning': Refugee Council say over 1,700 in direct provision sharing rooms with non-relatives'Deeply concerning': Refugee Council say over 1,700 in direct provision sharing rooms with non-relatives

Coronavirus: Test times must be down to 24 hours before lockdown eased, expert warnsCoronavirus: Test times must be down to 24 hours before lockdown eased, expert warns


Lifestyle

It counts as a home ecomonics class too, right?10 homeschool lunch ideas

Here are our top TV picks for today.Tuesday's TV Highlights: Normal People double-bill as the story continues

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »