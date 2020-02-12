News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Revenue seize 860,000 cigarettes in two separate searches

Picture via Revenue
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 03:34 PM

Revenue officers have seized machinery and materials associated with illicit cigarette manufacturing following a search.

In a separate search, Revenue officers seized 800,000 cigarettes.

On Thursday, February 6, Revenue carried out as search, under warrant, of a commercial premises in the Dublin 3 area.

They said they discovered and seized machinery and materials such as cigarette filters, foil and carton paper, associated with illicit cigarette manufacturing.

There was no illicit manufacturing in operation on the premises.

Revenue officers also seized 240kgs of processed tobacco and around 60,000 cigarettes which were concealed in wooden crates.

The tobacco and cigarettes have a combined retail value of approximately €174,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €153,168.

Revenue said that investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

In a separate search last Monday, February 10, Revenue officers seized 800,000 cigarettes.

The seizure came about as a result of routine profiling, a container which arrived into Dublin Port from Rotterdam was x-rayed using Revenue’s mobile scanner.

The smuggled cigarettes branded “Pect" have a retail value of almost €460,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €368,000.

Revenue said that investigations are ongoing.

In a statement, they said the seizures "are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation, supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the shadow economy.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295."

