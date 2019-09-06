News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Revenue seize €80,000 cash at Dublin Port

Cash seizure and Revenue detector dog, James. Pictures: Revenue
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 01:44 PM

Revenue officers have been granted a three-month cash detention order at Dublin District Court today.

Judge Bryan Smyth granted the order this morning following a cash seizure at Dublin Port yesterday.

The cash, €36,750 and £40,000 GBP, was discovered following routine examinations of vehicles travelling from Holyhead.

Revenue detector dog James showed an interest in a particular vehicle which was then stopped and searched by officers.

The search resulted in the discovery of three packages containing the cash concealed underneath the bonnet of the vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing.

Man found dead beside Dublin train line being treated as 'a sudden death'

TOPIC: Revenue Commissioners

