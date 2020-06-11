Revenue seize €6.2m worth of drugs at Dublin Port

Revenue has made one of the biggest hauls of cocaine and cannabis herb in recent years after it uncovered 62kgs of cocaine and 93kgs of cannabis herb inside a trailer at Dublin Port.

The massive consignment, with a total estimated street value of €6.2m, was made on the basis of routine profiling and not on prior intelligence - and officers say it is “early days” in their investigation.

The drugs were found today within hot water cylinders inside a trailer that had just come off a ferry from Rotterdam.

The Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau is questioning the haulier, a man from Armagh, at Store Street Station in relation to the haul and his intended movements with the trailer.

Sources said that only a short list of Irish gangs would be capable of organising such a massive shipment and that it could be a number of gangs that might have a share of the consignment.

Some estimates suggest it would have cost the gangs between €1-€1.5m to purchase the drugs in the Netherlands.

A statement issued by the Revenue Commissioners said officers seized 93kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.9 million and 62kgs of cocaine with an estimated street value of €4.3m.

“The drugs were discovered following the search of a curtain-sided trailer which had arrived into Dublin Port from Rotterdam,” it said.

“The search, with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Robbie, led to the discovery of the drugs concealed within a number of hot water cylinders.”

The statement added: “A Northern Ireland based haulier was arrested at Dublin Port by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau. A UK registered truck and trailer were also seized by Revenue officers.”

The haul of cocaine is thought to be the largest seizure of the drug since a 66kg consignment in Rosslare Port in November 2018.

The seizure of cannabis herb is believed to be the largest haul since 98kgs were seized in Clondalkin, west Dublin in June 2019. That cannabis haul was suspected of being en route across the border and the PSNI assisted the GNOCB and Revenue in that operation.

Back in March of this year, Revenue seized 22kgs of cocaine in Rosslare Port, while Gardaí seized 20kgs of cocaine in Drogheda last November.