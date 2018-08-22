Home»Breaking News»ireland

Revenue seize €6,000 in methamphetamine during a search of a Cork home

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - 03:23 PM

By Alan Healy

Revenue officers have seized 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of €6,000.

Revenue officers seized 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a search of a house in Cork. Pic: Revenue Commissioners

The seizure occurred during a search, under warrant, of a residence in Cork City on Tuesday.

It was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Anglesea Street and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

A 48-year-old Irish man was arrested by Gardaí and was detained at Bridewell Street Garda Station, under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice 1984.

He was due before Cork City District Court this morning.

This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations.

Businesses or members of the public with any information regarding drug smuggling are urged to contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

This story first appeared in EveningEcho.ie


