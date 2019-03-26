NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Revenue seize 58,000 cigarettes in Waterford cargo vessel search

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 11:35 AM

Revenue has announced that officers seized more than 58,000 cigarettes and 1.45kg of pipe tobacco during a cargo vessel search on Monday.

Revenue say the tobacco products had an estimated retail value of over €35,100.

The cargo vessel was registered in Panama and had arrived into Belview Port, Waterford from Ceuta in Spain.

A Syrian man in his 30s was questioned in relation to the seizure.

The seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

