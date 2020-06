Up to €51,000 worth of drugs have been seized at Shannon Airport.

One kilogram of vacuum-packed blocks of Kratom, with an estimated value of €40,600, was found.

It was destined for an address in Co. Mayo.

Revenue officers also found €10,400 worth of Kratom, which had a Co. Tipperary address, which came in loose powder form.

Officers discovered the drugs which originated from Austria and Luxembourg during routine checks.