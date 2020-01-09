Revenue seize 2.2kg of herbal canabis and 14,600 cigarettes in three separate searches

Revenue officers have seized 2.2kg of canabis and 14,600 cigarettes in three separate searches.

At Dublin Mail Centre, Revenue officers seized almost 1.2kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €23,580.

They were assisted by detector dog Bailey.

The herbal cannabis was discovered in six separate parcels which originated in the United States, the UK and Spain.

Revenue said the concealed drugs were declared as ‘Dog Toys’, ‘Disney Frozen Figure’, ‘Children’s Toys’ and ‘Dried Honeycomb’.

Detector dog Bailey

They were destined for addresses in Dublin, Sligo and North Kildare.

At Portlaoise Mail Centre, Revenue officers seized around 1kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €10,000.

The seizure was as a result of routine profiling. The illegal drugs were discovered in two parcels which originated in the United States.

The concealed drugs were declared as ‘Toys’ and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Yestreday, officers in Cork Airport seized 14,600 cigarettes of various brands including ‘Marlboro Gold’, ‘Lucky Strike’, ‘Camel Blue’ and ‘Winston Xspression’.

Detector dog Eva.

This seizure was also as a result of routine profiling.

The unstamped cigarettes were discovered following a positive indication by detector dog Eva and a subsequent search by Revenue Officers of the checked luggage of a male passenger arriving on a flight from Kiev, Ukraine via Amsterdam.

Revenue said that investigations are ongoing in relation to all seizures.