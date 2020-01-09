News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Revenue seize 2.2kg of herbal canabis and 14,600 cigarettes in three separate searches

Revenue seize 2.2kg of herbal canabis and 14,600 cigarettes in three separate searches
A cigarette seizure at Cork Ariport
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 06:25 PM

Revenue officers have seized 2.2kg of canabis and 14,600 cigarettes in three separate searches.

At Dublin Mail Centre, Revenue officers seized almost 1.2kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €23,580.

They were assisted by detector dog Bailey.

The herbal cannabis was discovered in six separate parcels which originated in the United States, the UK and Spain.

Revenue said the concealed drugs were declared as ‘Dog Toys’, ‘Disney Frozen Figure’, ‘Children’s Toys’ and ‘Dried Honeycomb’.

Detector dog Bailey
Detector dog Bailey

They were destined for addresses in Dublin, Sligo and North Kildare.

At Portlaoise Mail Centre, Revenue officers seized around 1kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €10,000.

The seizure was as a result of routine profiling. The illegal drugs were discovered in two parcels which originated in the United States.

The concealed drugs were declared as ‘Toys’ and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Yestreday, officers in Cork Airport seized 14,600 cigarettes of various brands including ‘Marlboro Gold’, ‘Lucky Strike’, ‘Camel Blue’ and ‘Winston Xspression’.

Detector dog Eva.
Detector dog Eva.

This seizure was also as a result of routine profiling.

The unstamped cigarettes were discovered following a positive indication by detector dog Eva and a subsequent search by Revenue Officers of the checked luggage of a male passenger arriving on a flight from Kiev, Ukraine via Amsterdam.

Revenue said that investigations are ongoing in relation to all seizures.

READ MORE

'I’m sorry, it was a joke': 20 year old charged with false imprisonment of woman in 60s

More on this topic

Higher than expected tax receipts could mean €1.4bn surplus in 2019 - Paschal DonohoeHigher than expected tax receipts could mean €1.4bn surplus in 2019 - Paschal Donohoe

229,449 litres of beer and 36,720 litres of wine seized at Dublin Port in October229,449 litres of beer and 36,720 litres of wine seized at Dublin Port in October

24,000 cigarettes worth €16,400 seized in Wexford 24,000 cigarettes worth €16,400 seized in Wexford

Revenue details settlements of almost €10m in latest tax defaulters listRevenue details settlements of almost €10m in latest tax defaulters list


TOPIC: Revenue Commissioners

More in this Section

Ross anticipates 'fresh constructive dialogue' with new-look FAIRoss anticipates 'fresh constructive dialogue' with new-look FAI

Powersharing proposals outlined by Irish and UK governmentsPowersharing proposals outlined by Irish and UK governments

Veteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticketVeteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticket

Key dates in three years of efforts to resolve impasse at StormontKey dates in three years of efforts to resolve impasse at Stormont


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages ...Ask Audrey: I woke up this morning without feeling as rough as a pub on Blarney Street

The Currabinny Cooks show us how to introduce winter salads into our mealsCurrabinny Cooks: Winter salads to satisfy your lighter cold weather cravings

Jo Spain is at the vanguard of Ireland’s flourishing crime writing scene, one that is being led by women. As she publishes her eighth novel, and works on international TV scripts, the sky’s the limit for the prolific author, says Marjorie BrennanJo Spain reflects on a life in crime ahead of eighth novel

Mary McAleese, in a new TV series, walks and talks with some of our finest sportspeople and campaigners, writes Ailin QuinlanMary McAleese is walking tall across Ireland in new TV show

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »