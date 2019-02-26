NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Revenue seize €20k-worth of cigarettes and tobacco

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 10:16 AM

Cigarettes and tobacco worth €20,000 have been seized at Dublin Airport.

They were found when Revenue officers stopped and searched a passenger who got off a flight from Abu Dhabi yesterday. They seized 29,400 cigarettes and 3kgs of tobacco.

READ MORE: Masked men break into Donegal family home

The tobacco products, branded ‘Chesterfield’, ‘Pall Mall’, ‘Marlboro Gold’ and ‘Amber Leaf’, have a retail value of €20,000.

The 34-year-old Lithuanian man was arrested and later appeared in court.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in court again on Friday.

More on this topic

11,000 litres of smuggled alcohol seized at Dublin Port

Revenue seize over 8 million cigarettes worth almost €4m

Multi-millionaires pursued for suspected tax avoidance

Revenue seize four puppies at Dublin Port


KEYWORDS

Revenue

More in this Section

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

New Cork bridge to be named after ‘Irish Schindler’ Mary Elmes

Woman put knife to throat of colleague


Lifestyle

Underwater hotels: 5 luxurious resorts selling holidays beneath the waves

First Look: Holly Willoughby’s latest M&S denim collection has landed

Selma Blair made an emotional appearance at the Oscars after revealing her MS diagnosis

Making Cents: A dream wedding or an expensive nightmare?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »