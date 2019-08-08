News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Revenue seize €10k of cannabis hidden in tin of slimming product

Revenue seize €10k of cannabis hidden in tin of slimming product
The herbal cannabis found in a tin of slimming product today. Pic: Revenue
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 05:34 PM

Revenue officers in Dublin, helped by detector dog Bailey, have seized 500 grammes of herbal cannabis worth €10,000.

The cannabis was found hidden in a tin of a powdered slimming product in a Mail Centre there today.

Revenue detector dog Bailey. Pic: Revenue
Revenue detector dog Bailey. Pic: Revenue

It had arrived from Canada and was destined for an address in Dublin.

In a separate operation on Monday, Revenue officers in Dublin Port seized 980 litres of wine after searching a number of vehicles arriving from France.

The wine had a retail value of €14,000 and represents a loss to the Exchequer of around €7,000.

The wine seized in Dublin Port on Monday. Pic: Revenue
The wine seized in Dublin Port on Monday. Pic: Revenue

Investigations are ongoing.

More on this topic

Heroin worth over €43m found hidden among towels on UK shipping containerHeroin worth over €43m found hidden among towels on UK shipping container

500 cannabis plants found in abandoned van on motorway500 cannabis plants found in abandoned van on motorway

'A helping hand, not handcuffs' - Govt announce health-led approach for drugs possession for personal use'A helping hand, not handcuffs' - Govt announce health-led approach for drugs possession for personal use

Cannabis worth more than €57,000 seized in Dublin AirportCannabis worth more than €57,000 seized in Dublin Airport

RevenuedrugscannabiswineseizureTOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Coroner concludes fisherman's death involving trawler door was 'unfortunate accident' that was 'preventable'Coroner concludes fisherman's death involving trawler door was 'unfortunate accident' that was 'preventable'

45% of population covered by health insurance45% of population covered by health insurance

Law change urged as migrant women overwhelmingly convicted of brothel keepingLaw change urged as migrant women overwhelmingly convicted of brothel keeping

Call for protests at meat processing plant to be called offCall for protests at meat processing plant to be called off


Lifestyle

You heard it here first, these are the pieces to covet next season.From pearl hoops to men’s jewellery, 7 autumn trends that are going to be huge

There’s a lot of good stuff to consider.Five unexpected benefits of regularly having meat-free days

Forget about diets, mindful eating is the most powerful weight-loss tool we have, according to dietitian Aoife Hearne.Forget about diets, mindful eating is the most powerful weight-loss tool we have

Research suggests hanging baskets can survive on a fraction of the water we give them. Hannah Stephenson discovers six ways to water to keep them going.Can your hanging basket survive on a glass of water a day?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »