Revenue question man after seizing cash and cigarettes in Mayo

The cash seized in yesterday's raid. Pic: Revenue
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 05:23 PM

Revenue officers have seized cash and cigarettes in Co. Mayo.

They have been granted an order to hold on to €80,000 by Ballina District Court for three months which was seized yesterday during a house search.

During the search, Revenue officers also seized more than 45,000 cigarettes.

The unstamped cigarettes branded ‘Blue River’ and ‘Email’ have an estimated retail value of over €22,000 with a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €19,000.

A Latvian man in his fifties was questioned in relation to the seizures and investigations are ongoing.

The cigarettes seized in yesterday's raid. Pic: Revenue
