Revenue publishes 35 tax default cases in Ireland totalling over €6m

16 tax default cases included amounts exceeding €100,000.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 04:03 PM

A Dublin carer has topped the list of tax defaulters for the first three months of the year.

Michelle Forde from Raheny was fined €1,088,000 in tax, interest, and penalties from not declaring Capital Acquisitions Tax and Income Tax.

The case was one of 35 published today totalling over €6m.

16 cases included amounts exceeding €100,000.

The next highest settlement was over €635,000 owed by TLC Homecare and Healthcare Ltd of Dooradoyle, Co. Limerick for under-declaring VAT.

That company is now in liquidation.

