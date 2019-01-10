Revenue 'not privy' to government Local Property Tax plans

The head of Revenue's Local Property Tax section, Anne Rooney says that they are “not privy” to the Government’s plans for the evaluation of Local Property Tax from 2020.

She was commenting on the fact that the current evaluation levels date from May 1, 2013, a position that is due to expire later this year.

“Valuation is still based from May 1, 2013, we are still operating on that basis, up to and including 2019 we're operating on the basis of that valuation," she said.

The Government will decide on the next steps and what will be from 2020 on. We are not privy to that, until the Government makes an announcement we have no information on that.

At present 86% of Irish homes are valued at under €250,000 for LPT assessment despite a rise in property values in recent years.

Today is the final day for payment of LPT and there was a compliance rate for 2018 of 97%.

Ms Rooney told RTE’s Today with Miriam that the 3% figure “is somewhat over stated,” as it includes properties that are actually exempt and may also include property owners who are ill or not able to engage, “some properties are just unoccupied.”

Ms Rooney warned that there is a range of options available to the Revenue Commissioners to pursue those who have decided not to pay, including non residents because there are tax treaties with other countries.

“Non resident doesn't mean non payment. If we get no response to our letters we will look to mandatory deduction, from salary or occupational pension," she said.

"At any time we can withhold a refund of other tax, and put it against the LPT due. We can also withhold tax clearance until LPT is paid.”