Revenue names Michael Lowry in latest list of tax defaulters

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - 03:12 PM

Michael Lowry is among the latest tax defaulters to be named by Revenue.

The Tipperary TD was fined €15,000 and his company Garuda Limited was fined €10,000 after being convicted of two offences in June.

Revenue has published the details of 193 cases today where a court imposed a fine or sentence for tax offences between April and June this year, with the total fine amount reaching nearly €445,600.

There were also 66 cases where Revenue accepted a settlement offer instead of going to the courts with the total settlement amount reaching nearly €9m.

Twenty-nine cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000.

However, Revenue also revealed that more than €2.6m of settlements from 17 cases was unpaid as of June 30.


