Revenue issues warning about scam texts

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 07:16 PM

Revenue is warning the public about a number of scam text messages doing the rounds.

They contain a link to a bogus website which seeks personal information like PPSN, name, address and date of birth from taxpayers.

Revenue is reminding them it never sends text messages requiring this information by links, pop-up windows, reply text or email.

It says anyone who gets such a text message, claiming to be from Revenue, should delete it immediately.

It says that pages on the Revenue website which request personal information, are encrypted and fully secure and will have a padlock icon in their browser.

Anyone that has given personal information in response to fraudulent text messages should immediately contact their bank or credit card company and they should change their myAccount password as soon as possible.

Further advice and information can be found on Revenue’s security page.

TOPIC: Scams

