News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Revenue from raised carbon taxes to fund climate action projects

Revenue from raised carbon taxes to fund climate action projects
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 11:23 AM

All money raised from increased carbon taxes is to be ring-fenced to fund climate action projects.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will make the announcement at the UN Climate Summit later.

Mr Varadkar is in New York this week for a series of UN summits and meetings with other world leaders.

Today it is the Climate Action Summit where leaders from around the world are expected to outline what they're doing to combat climate change.

Mr Varadkar will address the summit later and confirm that increased revenue from a hike in the Carbon Tax will be ringfenced for climate action projects and funding a just transition.

The Taoiseach expects it to raise billions of euro over the coming years.

An all-party Oireachtas committee has committed to raising carbon taxes from €20 a tonne to €80 a tonne by 2030.

It would mean increases in the price of fuel, briquettes and coal among other things.

The Taoiseach argues that re-investing the money raised in ensuring a just transition will offset the impact of fuel and energy cost increases.

Minister for Climate Action Richard Bruton says it is important to help people who may struggle financially with increased fuel costs.

"It's not about raising money for other practical purposes so the idea of ringfencing it and ploughing it back into initiatives that involve transition, protecting those who might be vulnerable to fuel poverty and empowering changes in communities, that's really the way to make sure that carbon pricing is seen as a tool to be a win-win for our community," said Minister Bruton.

READ MORE

'Dr Google was right... I had Multiple Sclerosis'

More on this topic

Climate change causes and impacts are accelerating, experts warnClimate change causes and impacts are accelerating, experts warn

Extinction Rebellion protesters gather outside Labour Party conferenceExtinction Rebellion protesters gather outside Labour Party conference

UN report set to issue stark warning on climate change impact on oceansUN report set to issue stark warning on climate change impact on oceans

Youth leaders at UN demand bold climate change actionYouth leaders at UN demand bold climate change action


TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Dublin football club 'devastated' after thousands of euro worth of equipment set alightDublin football club 'devastated' after thousands of euro worth of equipment set alight

Search continues at site believed to be location of Lunney assaultSearch continues at site believed to be location of Lunney assault

Residents return home after Co Tyrone floodingResidents return home after Co Tyrone flooding

Columba McVeigh’s family speak of devastation after unsuccessful searchColumba McVeigh’s family speak of devastation after unsuccessful search


Lifestyle

In aid of Cancer Awareness Week, we convinced four of our columnists to bare all for our Examine Yourself campaign.Examine Yourself: Baring all for Cancer Awareness Week

It was an effervescent and often moving turn by an artist with a meaningful claim to the title of world’s most interesting pop star.Ariana Grande's opening night at 3Arena in Dublin proved why she is the world's most interesting pop star

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »