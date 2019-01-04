NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Revenue drug seizures come to more than €33m in 2018

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 02:14 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Revenue seized more than €33m worth of drugs last year, according to its preliminary results for 2018.

Over the course of the past 12 months, Revenue seized 6,487 kilos of drugs and more than 67 million cigarettes

Their report shows that almost €17m worth of cocaine and heroin were seized, with cannabis herb and resin the next highest in value at €9m.

One of the cocaine seizures last year. Pic: Garda Press Office

Meanwhile, there were 5,633 seizures and detections of amphetamines, ecstasy and other drugs.

READ MORE: Three arrested after Cork city burglary, man charged in connection with separate burglary in Limerick

The 67 million seized cigarettes included 23.5 million cigarettes, with an estimated potential loss to the Exchequer of €37.5m, which were discovered in a counterfeit cigarette factory in March.

Revenue also carried out 572,785 audit and compliance inspections, which yielded €572.6m, seized 158 unlicensed gaming machines, settled 22 tax avoidance cases yielding €5.7m and secured 17 criminal convictions for serious tax evasion and fraud.


