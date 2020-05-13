News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Revenue defers Local Property Tax again due to Covid-19

Revenue defers Local Property Tax again due to Covid-19
Payment had been due on May 21, 2020.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 02:22 PM

Revenue has announced that Local Property Tax (LPT) payments have been deferred until July 21.

Payment had been due on May 21, 2020.

Revenue said this deferral was due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

This announcement follows March's decision to extend the date from March 21, 2020, to May 21, 2020.

People who had been paying by the Annual Debit Instruction (ADI) method saw their payments extended.

In a statement, Revenue said: "Given the continuing situation regarding Covid-19, the deduction date for property owners who opted to pay their LPT for 2020 by Annual Debit Instruction (ADI) has been further extended to 21 July 2020.

"Property owners who have opted to make a payment by ADI do not need to advise Revenue or take any action."

READ MORE

Varadkar: Wage subsidy scheme likely to be extended longer than Covid unemployment payment

More on this topic

Govt to advise wearing of face coverings in busy shops and public transportGovt to advise wearing of face coverings in busy shops and public transport

Doireann Garrihy’s father pens beautiful poem thanking Italy’s frontline medicsDoireann Garrihy’s father pens beautiful poem thanking Italy’s frontline medics

Calling all kids: Cork wants your lockdown art

'It won't be possible to compensate everyone' after pandemic, says Taoiseach who rules out tax rises'It won't be possible to compensate everyone' after pandemic, says Taoiseach who rules out tax rises


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up