News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Retrial ordered in sex assault case as juror related to man’s victim

Retrial ordered in sex assault case as juror related to man’s victim
Picture: iStock
By Natasha Reid
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 09:20 PM

The Court of Appeal has quashed a man’s sex assault conviction and directed a retrial, after it transpired that one of the jurors who convicted him was related to his victim in another case.

The man had gone on trial at a circuit criminal court last year, charged with one count of sexual assault. He was already serving a sentence for defiling a child, an offence to which he had previously pleaded guilty.

The jury in the sex assault trial returned a unanimous verdict of guilty. As the jury members left the courtroom, two relatives of the convicted man approached his legal team and said that one of the jurors was related to the victim in the defilement case. They had had not been present during the trial as it was conducted ‘in camera’ or behind closed doors.

The judge was informed, and he instructed the gardaí to investigate. They did so and confirmed the relationship.

The man’s legal team appealed his conviction to the Court of Appeal yesterday.

Desmond Dockery, defending, submitted that the conviction was unsafe and argued for his client’s right under the constitution to be tried by an unbiased jury.

The State did not argue against the appellant’s submissions, but Patrick Reynolds, prosecuting, submitted that a retrial be ordered if the court decided to quash the conviction.

Mr Justice George Birmingham, presiding with Justice Patrick McCarthy and Justice Isobel Kennedy, described the situation as ‘very unusual’.

They quashed the conviction, directed a retrial and remanded the man in custody to the same circuit court.

READ MORE

Gardaí called in after judge hears father strips and flogs his three children twice weekly

More on this topic

Gardaí called in after judge hears father strips and flogs his three children twice weeklyGardaí called in after judge hears father strips and flogs his three children twice weekly

Interim examiner appointed to the Irish-headquartered parent of Apple reseller Compu bInterim examiner appointed to the Irish-headquartered parent of Apple reseller Compu b

Full hearing cleared relating to jailed US fraudster Bernie Madoff's Ponzi schemeFull hearing cleared relating to jailed US fraudster Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme

Dana defamation case: Judge urges sides to 'hammer something out'Dana defamation case: Judge urges sides to 'hammer something out'

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

WHO rep says Ireland right to debate balance of return to schoolWHO rep says Ireland right to debate balance of return to school

Men due in court following €3.9m cannabis seizureMen due in court following €3.9m cannabis seizure

Unity of Green Party doesn't rest on who got Cabinet positions - HouriganUnity of Green Party doesn't rest on who got Cabinet positions - Hourigan

Garda sergeant who investigated child sex abuse claim sues State over alleged harassmentGarda sergeant who investigated child sex abuse claim sues State over alleged harassment


Lifestyle

Like it or not, video meetings are here to stay. Home editor Eve Kelliher gets an expert's secrets to preparing interiors for their close-up.How to ensure your home is always camera-ready in the Zoom era

Tougher plants, smaller plots and more communal spaces will grow in popularity, says Hannah Stephenson.What will gardens of the future look like?

Ciara McDonnell chats with four women who’ve decided to embrace their natural hair colour after time away from the salonBack to my roots: Four women who've decided to embrace their natural hair colour

Allowing your children to lead the way is the key to fun outdoor play, and there are many things you can build or buy to help them along, says Kya deLongchampsGarden adventures: Allowing your children to lead the way is the key to fun outdoor play

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »