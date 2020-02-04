News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Retrial ordered for Jason Corbett murder case 'due to a number of prejudicial errors'

File photo of Molly and Tom Martens
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 03:06 PM

American father and daughter Tom and Molly Martens have won a challenge against their convictions for the murder of Limerickman Jason Corbett.

They were convicted of the second degree murder of the Limerick businessman at his home in North Carolina in August 2015.

The North Carolina court of appeal voted by a majority of two to one that the convictions be set aside and that a retrial be ordered.

It is reported that two of the judges in the appeals court, both on statements that were not submitted to the original trial in 2017 and various forensic issues, recommended a retrial.

The court's ruling said: "Due to a number of prejudicial errors apparent within the record, we reverse the judgments entered upon Defendants' convictions for second-degree murder and remand for a new trial."

The court said its ruling was "deceptively simple", the core issue being whether the defendants lawfully used deadly force to defend themselves and each other during the altercation.

The court added: "Having thoroughly reviewed the record and transcript, it is evident that this is the rare case in which certain evidentiary errors, alone and in the aggregate, were so prejudicial as to inhibit defendants' ability to present a full and meaningful defence."

Ms Martens, 34, and her father Thomas Martens, 68, a retired FBI agent, submitted documents to an appeals court in North Carolina in September in the hope of overturning their conviction for second-degree murder.

In that appeal, Ms Martens had argued her conviction should be overturned because prosecutors never presented any evidence contradicting her statement to law enforcement officials that her husband choked her and that she was never the aggressor.

