Retired garda arrested in connection with investigation into immigration irregularities

Gardaí investigating a number of immigration irregularities have arrested a man in his 60s.

A spokesperson said the arrested man was a serving member of An Garda Síochána but has since retired.

The arrest was made by gardaí from the Roscommon/Longford Division who are investigating a number of immigration irregularities at a Garda Station in the then Western Region which commenced in mid-2017.

Gardaí said the man is currently detained at a Garda Station in the midlands area under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí involved in the investigation were assisted by a team from the Garda National Immigration Bureau and officials from the Department of Justice.

They said that investigations are ongoing.