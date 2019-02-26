Retired farmer, 90, sustained multiple blows before death, court hears

A murder trial has heard a 90-year-old man sustained multiple blows from a blunt weapon before he died.

The body of retired farmer Paddy Lyons was found slumped in his chair at his home in Ballysaggart, Waterford in February 2017.

Paddy Lyons

Dr Margaret Bolster carried out a post mortem on the body of Paddy Lyons in February 2017.

The Assistant State Pathologist told the jury the 90-year-old’s face and neck were heavily bloodstained and there was a large amount of blood in his mouth.

She said there were multiple lacerations to the head, a fracture of the ribs, right hip joint and jaw bone and there was multiple bruising and abrasions to the body.

She said there was evidence of significant blunt force trauma to the body and the bruising and abrasions was in keeping with multiple blows from a blunt weapon.

She also said he could have had a heavy fall.

The cause of his death was given as blunt force trauma to the body with a traumatic brain injury and shock due to the fracture of the hip joint, jaw bone and ribs.

28-year-old Ross Outram of Ferryland, Waterford Road, Clonmel, Tipperary denies murdering the 90-year-old.

The court heard the accused claimed he had taken up to 60 Xanax tablets on the day in question and has no memory of the incident.