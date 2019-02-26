Retired ESB workers demonstrate against 10-year pension freeze

Retired ESB workers have taken part in a protest calling for a pension increase.

The group demonstrated outside ESB’s headquarters in Dublin’s East Wall to show their anger and frustration over a 10-year freeze in increases to their pension payments.

The ESB Retired Staff Association wants the traditional linking of pensions and employee salaries to be restored.

Matt Kelly, national executive assistant secretary of the association, said they were driven to the protest because the ESB has said it will only negotiate with individuals, not with the association.

“We want the ESB to negotiate with us and to recognise it has a responsibility,” Mr Kelly said.

“It made a pension promise to the pensioners when we were employed that the increase in current salaries would be reflected in our pensions.

It's immoral to change the rules at the end game and lose our benefits

“They have reneged on that promise. We want them to restore our pension rights.”

He added: “We are looking for our pensions to be brought in line with current staff, which was the way for 40 years when I was employed by ESB.

“It’s immoral to change the rules at the end game and lose our benefits.”

In 2010, an agreement was made between the unions and ESB employees that ESB would no longer fund any deficit in the pension fund.

Mr Kelly, 74, said the agreement was made to the detriment of pensioners.

“We had no say, no vote in this agreement but it has resulted in our pension being frozen,” he said.

“It means that we are falling behind in inflation.”

Mr Kelly added: “If we agreed to it, well and good, but we had no vote in this so we’re pretty upset about it.”

More than 9,000 pensioners are affected.

Last August, the association submitted a claim for a 7.7% increase.

Mr Kelly said the claim was to match what serving employees were awarded between 2015-2017.

The claim was rejected.

Prior to 2010, pensioners were awarded pension increases in line with salary increases awarded to staff, a practice that had been maintained for more than 40 years.

Mr Kelly said they contributed to the pension fund so they consider it their money.

“We regard it as deferred payment. We contributed. The employer also contributed, but it’s our money,” he said.

- Press Association