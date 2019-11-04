News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Retired detective on ‘You take a life, you give yours in return’

Retired detective on ‘You take a life, you give yours in return’
Retired detective inspector Pat Marry
By Elaine Keogh
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 05:20 AM

A retired detective inspector believes a murder conviction should mean the killer spends the rest of his or her life in prison.

Pat Marry led the investigations into the murders of Rachel O’Reilly, Niall Dorr, and Irene White, among others, and retired after 33 years of service last year.

He says if he was in a position to create a sentencing system, he would set mandatory sentencing with different custodial terms depending on whether the conviction is murder or manslaughter.

He said the families of people “snatched” from them in such violent circumstances know those serving life sentences can currently apply for parole after seven years. “It upsets families and brings the whole thing back. It causes a lot of heartache so I always believe that if you preplan a murder and are convicted, you should do life imprisonment and never get out,” he said.

In his recently published book, The Making of a Detective, Mr Marry said: “In other words, you take a life, you give yours in return.”

In cases where someone is an accomplice but didn’t pull the trigger, he said they should serve 35 years before parole.

For manslaughter, where a killing is unintended, he suggests a mandatory sentence of 10 to 25 years at the discretion of the judge.

He thinks such policies could be a deterrent.

If you had to do 10 years before being eligible to apply for parole, that might just stop a guy throwing a punch.

The Making of a Detective has been shortlisted in An Post Irish Book Awards in the Ireland AM popular non-fiction book of the year category.

It was published in September and is one of the best- selling non-fiction books in Ireland.

READ MORE

Photos of patients sleeping on floor shows University Hospital Waterford 'in absolute crisis', says campaigner

More on this topic

Man injured in Dublin shootingMan injured in Dublin shooting

Gardaí arrest man after boy found dead in LimerickGardaí arrest man after boy found dead in Limerick

Dublin assault leaves man in serious conditionDublin assault leaves man in serious condition

Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

UK election: UUP to step aside for DUP in North BelfastUK election: UUP to step aside for DUP in North Belfast

Catholic group in pre-planning with Waterford Council for female-only addiction rehab centreCatholic group in pre-planning with Waterford Council for female-only addiction rehab centre

Banks should pay credit unions' regulation costs: NaughtenBanks should pay credit unions' regulation costs: Naughten

Unpublished HSE report links Dublin air quality to asthma-related illnesses and heart troubleUnpublished HSE report links Dublin air quality to asthma-related illnesses and heart trouble


Lifestyle

THE European eel is in trouble. Its numbers have declined catastrophically since 1980 and the species is listed as ‘critically endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).Europe’s eel may be on its last journey

From a French corvette in 1798, a very important visitor alighted to Co Donegal’s Rutland Island.The Islands Of Ireland: Fine and Tandy in Rutland

Here, it was a chilly ending to October; there, on the Greek island which we left just 48 hours ago, it was a warm sea and a white beach and the infinity of space above us a cloudless blue.Winter crept silently over the woods and banished autumn

Anyone travelling the roads at this time of year will inevitably note examples of crude hedge-cutting. And the irony is that local authorities, which should be prime protectors of the environment, are often responsible for this.Hedges vital for wildlife

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »