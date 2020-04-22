Retail outlets urged to use 'common sense' when admitting family groups to stores

More than 47,000 businesses have signed up for the Wage Subsidy Scheme, the government has announced.

The scheme allows employers to retain and pay staff throughout the Covid-19 crisis, with the government subsidising part of the wage.

Speaking at the morning health briefing, Assistant Secretary in the Department of the Taoiseach, Liz Canavan said that a further €21m of payments had been generated today and will be in company accounts tomorrow.

This will bring to over €370m the amount spent on the scheme thus far.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe today said that the range of support payments the government has introduced to support the economy throughout the crisis may "taper" following the initial 12-week period.

Mr Donohoe said this would depend on the state of both the economy and Ireland's response to the crisis.

Common Sense

Ms Canavan also appealed to retail outlets to use "common sense" when admitting small family groups to stores.

She said that guidelines allowed for these groups and children to shop together provided adequate space was allowed for between customers and staff. Ms Canavan said that some measures brought in in stores had made it difficult for people to access them.

Ms Canavan added that the Department of Education will today announce a funding package which will allow schools to purchase and loan out IT equipment to students who don't currently have access to it, and will advise schools on the continuity of care for vulnerable and special needs students.

On sport, Ms Canavan said that the road back to sporting events as we know them "needs to be gradual" and in line with public health advice at all times.

With regards to NCT certificates, Ms Canavan confirmed that any NCT that was due on or after 28 March will be extended by four months, while it is no longer necessary to have a valid certificate in order to tax a car.

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing