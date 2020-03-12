Retail bodies say no need to panic buy; Mum of boy with heart defect asks people to stop stockpiling

The mother of a boy with a serious heart defect has asked for people to stop stockpiling and panic buying.

Her appeals comes as as Retail Excellence revealed they have spoken with all of major grocery multiples and forecourt operators in Ireland and received assurances they are prepared to continue to supply all grocery outlets for the coming months.

"There is no reason for Irish citizens to have any concern in that regard.

"The industry has never been more prepared having planned for a hard Brexit over the past number of months. Minister Heather Humphreys, Minister of Business and Enterprise, has done a tremendous job in monitoring this matter and please be assured that we have more than adequate contingencies in place.

"Social media images of empty shelves are simply sensationalizing the matter. These shelves are restocked every evening and restocking will continue into the future.

"We echo An Taoiseach’s comments when this morning he confirmed that the shops will remain open and we have plans to ensure supply chains will not be interrupted.

Hysteria and panic buying have ramped up. @Aldi_Ireland in Galway ran out of toilet roll and pasta. Is this really necessary... Do people plan on going into hibernation until we have a #COVID19 solution? pic.twitter.com/7MEKvZByhj — Olwyn Grennan (@OlwynG) March 11, 2020

Retail Ireland Director Arnold Dillon went on to say that depsite increased demand supply chains are functioning as normal and were well-placed to respond.

“However, retail distribution networks are not designed to deal with bulk buying on a widespread basis. It is important that consumers behave responsibility and don’t buy more than they need.

“Retailers are working with their suppliers and monitoring consumer behaviour to avoid any shortages.”

Musgrave CEO Noel Keeley saidthe group were taking every step possible to ensure that the food supply chain continues to function as normal.

"We are experiencing high volumes of demand but our advice to the public is that there is no need for panic buying. Panic buying is an inconvenience to other customers, so we would reiterate the call to remain calm.

We continue to work to maximise availability and are working with suppliers to keep products flowing through the system."

Currently in Tescos on Baggot Street Lower getting lunch, as the food stalls in Merrion Square were not there today. Staff have closed the doors as yes, people are panic buying. There's been a run on bread, rice and toilet paper. Feck sake Ireland. Calm down like.#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/lH4NzTXum1 — Ciarán O' Driscoll (@bearaboi) March 12, 2020

These assurances were echoed by government who said retailers have reassured them there is enough food available so there is no need to panic buy with Health Minister Simon Harris urging people to think of others.

"We should all continue to buy what we need to provide for ourselves and our families and our loved ones but we shouldn't stockpile," said Minister Harris.

"Stockpiling could have the unintended consequence of taking something that somebody else could require.

"We are better than that.

"We do need to acknowledge, however, that people are concerned."

Reflecting on the panic buying André Carolan said her family have always taken the precautions we are now being asked to make part of everyday life due to Covid-19.

Bobby (aged 3) was born with Hypo Plastic Left Heart Syndrome which essentially means he was born with only half a heart.

With husband Mal and Bobby’s siblings Byron (aged 14), Rosie (aged 11) and Ruby (aged 5), André says they have always washed hands, avoided coughs and cold and done all in their power to keep Bobby as healthy as possible.

“This (precautions) is what we have been living with since he was born; we don’t take him into crowded supermarkets we instead go at the quiet times. We always wash our hands.”

“These are all quite normal for us but the only thing is everyone has run out of hand sanitiser now.”

The family from Co Louth use hand soap at home but say the hand sanitiser is always with them when they are in the car and the children take them in their school bags.

André said she could not get either handwash or sanitiser earlier this week. She said, “there will be people with a stockpile of hand sanitiser and they will never use it. Please don’t stockpile it.”

André Carolan and her son, Bobby, who has a serious heart defect

She went online to try and source sanitiser and found one company charging €7 for 100 mls. Up to now she had been able to source 500 mls for €1.99.

Her message about stock piling was reiterated by Jimmy Norman of the children’s cancer charity Aoibheann’s Pink Tie who said the charity has managed to purchase hand sanitiser direct from a wholesaler.

It will now prioritise providing it to the families of sick children.

Jimmy, who lost his beloved daughter Aoibheann to cancer and set up the charity in her memory, said, “we have sourced some face masks but are going to try and source more.”

“Can people please stop stockpiling hand sanitisers and nappies and toilet paper?”

“People should care about each other and the sick and the elderly and not be selfish in this time.”

