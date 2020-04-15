Restrictions won’t be lifted in same order they were imposed – Holohan

Restrictions on social movement in Ireland will not be lifted in the same order as they were introduced, the chief medical officer has said.

Dr Tony Holohan said priority would be given to steps with lower infection risks and greater societal benefits, suggesting the reopening of schools would come ahead of any return of mass social gatherings.

But he warned that measures to suppress the spread of the virus were likely to remain in place until a vaccine became available – a development he predicted would take a “lengthy period of time”.

Ireland’s coronavirus death toll rose to 444 on Wednesday, with 38 further deaths reported in the previous 24 hours.

One of those who died was 23 – Ireland’s youngest victim to date. The current restrictions are in place until May 5 (Brian Lawless/PA)

There were 1,068 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 12,547.

The current shutdown on movement, which prevents people from leaving their homes in all but limited circumstances, remains in place until May 5.

Before that was imposed in late March, other restrictions, such as school closures, were phased in as the outbreak worsened.

Dr Holohan said social distancing restrictions in Ireland had significantly reduced what the death toll might have been.

He warned of the risk of people getting ahead of steps to ease restrictions, potentially going further than the Government intended.

At the daily National Public Health Emergency Team briefing on Covid-19, Dr Holohan also said the criteria when people are offered a test for the virus is set to be widened next week. Dr Tony Holohan said the development of a vaccine would take a lengthy period of time (Steve Humphreys/PA)

He said there was a need to bolster testing, contact tracing and sampling capacity before the reach of testing was extended.

The senior medic said the higher numbers of reported cases was likely to be due to the increasing rates of testing, rather than evidence of an upturn in infection rates.

Dr Holohan also dismissed a WhatsApp message being circulated that purported to reveal a Government timetable for reopening certain businesses and services. He said no such list existed.

Asked which restrictions were likely to be lifted first, the chief medical officer said: “It will not be the case that we recommend for relaxation of the measures in the same order in which we introduced them, there will be a very different order that will apply to those measures.

“And what we’re likely to do first is to identify those measures where we think the risk of increasing the rate of infection is low, and where maybe the economic benefits or the social benefits to society is high.”

He added: “It seems entirely logical to imagine a situation that we’re more likely to be talking about things that have the benefits of let’s say restoring education, or in as much as we can, restoring education, than we are to be turning on major mass gatherings of a social nature.

“I mean, in broad terms, I think that would just stand to reason.”

Cocooning is a way of protecting the people in our communities that are most at risk of serious illness. Everyone over 70 years of age or with a serious medical condition should stay home. ⁣⁣ Find out more about cocooning here: https://t.co/ksgUU5wMA9#COVID19 #coronavirus ⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/gNS8KPJZNM — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) April 15, 2020

Dr Holohan said it would be important to have an effective testing and contact tracing system in place to monitor if changes to restrictions impacted the infection rate.

“There is a chance that as we begin to introduce some relaxation, that people may think that we’re on a path to rapid relaxation and they may start to go ahead of us, and start to organise parties and get-togethers, and things like that really would be not what we would intend and likely to spread the infection in ways that we wouldn’t have predicted,” he said.

“So, for those reasons, we really need to be very careful as we step our way through any change in the measures that are in place at the moment and have a very rapid system for detecting any increase in infection in case we have to do something further to act to address that.”

During the briefing, Dr Holohan was asked about the extra capacity hospitals were experiencing because the rate of Covid-19 admissions had not yet been as high as initially feared.

He replied: “It’s good because it reflects that the burden of the impact of this illness on the public, on the health of the population, has in a very significant way been protected by the measures that society has taken.

“That the number of people who have picked up this infection, the number of hospitalisations, the number of admissions to intensive care, and the number of deaths that have occurred are much, much, much lower than many other countries have experienced, and that might have been experienced if we didn’t have the effective responses at each of the stages that we’ve asked for from the public and that the public has worked with us to implement.”

This is indefensible decision, in midst of global pandemic. So many vulnerable populations rely on ⁦@WHO⁩ - deliberately undermining funding & trust now is shocking. Now is a time for global leadership & unity to save lives, not division and blame! https://t.co/nOknZnBqDd — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) April 15, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, the Minister for Foreign Affairs criticised Donald Trump for freezing US payments to the World Health Organisation.

Simon Coveney tweeted that Mr Trump withholding funding was an “indefensible decision” in the midst of a pandemic.

In another development, Minister for Communication Richard Bruton confirmed that Ireland’s major telecoms providers have committed to a number of measures to help people stay in touch and work from home during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Providers including BT Ireland, eir, Pure Telecom, Sky Ireland, Tesco Mobile Ireland, Three Ireland, Virgin Media Ireland and Vodafone have signed up to the series of initiatives.