Restrictions on alcohol advertising comes into effect; Heart Foundation call for junk food marketing ban

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 10:48 AM

New laws clamping down on alcohol advertisements come into effect from today.

The measures include a ban on outdoor alcohol ads, such as on public transport and around schools and playgrounds.

Alcohol adverts on children's clothing and in cinemas for films suitable for under 18s will also be banned.

“Studies report consistently that exposure to alcohol advertising is associated with an increased likelihood that children will start to drink or will drink greater quantities if they already do," said Minister for Health, Simon Harris.

"These measures aim to change that situation in Ireland and to remove alcohol advertising from the day-to-day lives of our children.”

“I am determined to continue this fight. These and other measures in the Public Health (Alcohol) Act will effect practical changes in our society in order to ensure that there will be no room for alcohol and alcohol advertising in Irish childhoods."

Update: Drinks Ireland have said that they support the measure and will be fully compliant with the new regulation.

“We have a proven track record of implementing positive change in this space," said Patricia Callan Director of Drinks Ireland.

"Since 2003, the drinks industry has proudly adhered to some of the strictest advertising codes in the world for both content and volume of alcohol advertising."

Meanwhile, the Irish Heart Foundation is calling for a ban on junk food marketing to young people.

State research estimates that 85,000 of today's children in Ireland will die prematurely due to overweight and obesity.

The charity wants to see childhood obesity decreased by 50% in the next decade.

It is proposing new taxes on sugary products, and an end to price promotions of unhealthy products.

