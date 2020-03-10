News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Restored first section of Cork’s Shakey Bridge installed

Restored first section of Cork’s Shakey Bridge installed
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 01:39 PM

The first restored section of Cork’s famous Shaky Bridge has been installed this lunchtime.

Engineers hoisted the northern section into place from a barge.

Work will continue this afternoon to attach the section to suspension cables.

The remaining sections are expected to be installed over the coming weeks.

It is hoped to open the fully completely suspension bridge before the end of April.

