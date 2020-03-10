Restored first section of Cork’s Shakey Bridge installed

The first restored section of Cork’s famous Shaky Bridge has been installed this lunchtime.

Engineers hoisted the northern section into place from a barge.

Work will continue this afternoon to attach the section to suspension cables.

The remaining sections are expected to be installed over the coming weeks.

It is hoped to open the fully completely suspension bridge before the end of April.

The first section of the restored Shakey Bridge in #Cork has been installed pic.twitter.com/eTrKijQ5AT — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) March 10, 2020