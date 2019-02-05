Resources cited in delays over child abuse recommendations

A Government-appointed body has cited resource issues for delays in implementing key Garda Inspectorate recommendations regarding the investigation of child sexual abuse.
The high-level committee also said that one of the main inspectorate recommendations (initially made in 2012) — that regional specialist centres should provide all therapeutic and investigative services to child victims of sexual abuse — could take up to five years to roll out.
The group said recommendations to prevent online child-abuse material, such as the blocking and taking down of websites, is a “complex issue” and subject to the advice of the Attorney General.
The inter-agency group rejected one of the 103 inspectorate recommendations outright — regarding calls for missing-persons officers to be appointed to local specialist units — while a further 13 either required further evaluation by the agencies or further clarification from the inspectorate.
Some 75 actions were accepted, and a further 14 were accepted with modification, with implementation ranging from short term, to medium term (June 2020), to long term (up to five years).
The inter-agency implementation group was established in February 2018, following the inspectorate’s report, ‘Responding to Child Sexual Abuse’, which was a follow-on review of an examination it conducted in 2012.
According to the group’s first progress report:
The group, chaired by Caroline Biggs SC, comprises senior department officials and senior officers from the gardaí and Tusla.
The report said the calls for regional, specialist child centres to provide all the necessary investigative, medical and therapeutic services could take up to five years, but that a pilot project would start this year.
It said calls for sufficient numbers of social workers to be trained as child-specialist interviewers was accepted (with six currently being trained), but could take up to June 2020.