The High Court has quashed a ruling by An Bord Pleanala regarding the Narconon drug rehabilitation centre in Ballivor, Co. Meath.

In a judicial review taken by Narconon Trust, Mr Justice Mark Heslin has overturned the planning appeals board's decision in 2018 and ruled that Narconon did not need planning permission for change of use into the centre at the old school in Ballivor.

The facility was originally intended to be used as a nursing home.

However Claire O'Mara of the Ballivor Community Group said although they were 'overwhelmingly disappointed' by the decision, they would fight on if they can.

"I'm gutted," she said. "We literally put our heart and soul into it (fight) for over two years and this is like a kick in the teeth to us.

"The Judge said we basically asked the same questions to An Bord Pleanala as Narconon asked Meath County Council in its original decision but expected to get different answers

"We will now have to study the 72 page judgement but as far as I can gather An Bord Pleanala can appeal this judgement. We will also look into the possiblity of taking our own judicial review, depending on time deadlines.

"But if there's a will, there's a way and there is a will so we will fight on if we can."

Narconon Trust purchased the property in Ballivor after Meath Co. Council confirmed in a section five declaration in September 2016 that planning permission was not required for a change of use from a nursing home to a residential drug rehabilitation centre.

Works began on the building and were nearing completion when An Bord Pleanala overturned that decision with their own ruling, which was quoshed today.

In January 2019, the High Court granted a stay on the Board's declartion and also granted an application for leave to bring judicial review proceedings against An Bord Pleanala.

In a statement after the vedict Narcoon said they "welcome the decision and are looking forward to helping Ireland fight the scourge of addiction".

However they said there has been no decision taken on the opening date of the centre yet, although works have been completed

"In a country where the drug crisis is exploding with 65% if Irish professionals reporting some addiction experience, effective drug rehabilitation is urgently needed.

"Narconon is a drug-free, drug and alcohol rehabilitation programme with proven success, operating for more than 50 years across 18 countries around the world, including in the UK where Narconon has been registered as a charity since 1974

"A study by the Health Research Board reports the death rate from drug use in Ireland is triple that of other European countries and that in Ireland two people die every day of drug-related causes."