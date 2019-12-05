Residents to hold 'Slow Walk' protest against speeding cars in Bandon

A number of Cork residents in Bandon are holding a Slow Walk protest tomorrow against the number of speeding cars.

One of the residents of Castle Road, Dan Holland, lost his brother in an accident on hte street 40 years ago and does not want that to happen again to another family.

One of the reasons traffic has increased in the area is due to the closure of the Dunmanway Road out of Bandon and roadworks across Bandon town.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show, Mr Holland said the protest will in no way impede the traffic of the town.

Over 200 people have a signed a petition in favour of action against the speeding traffic. The protest will begin at 8:30am.