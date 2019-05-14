Residents say BusConnects plan is a 'savage, unnecessary attack' on their area

Residents of Ballsbridge in Dublin have compared the BusConnects plan to a "savage, unnecessary attack" on their area.

The re-design of the city's bus network will mean that some people are set to lose their front gardens, while hundreds of trees will be chopped down.

Concerned locals held a meeting last night over two of the proposed new corridors from Ballsbridge to the city centre and from Blackrock to Merrion.

Linda O'Shea-Farren from the Pembroke Road Residents Association said that the long-term solution is rail and Luas.

"This is, by their own admission, a short to a medium-term solution," she said.

"So why are they killing our neighbourhoods, riding roughshod through our communities for a temporary solution?"