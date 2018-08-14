Residents protest against Waterloo junction closure

A local authority could face a legal challenge over plans to close a dangerous junction on road safety grounds.

The warning came as residents ramped up their opposition to the possible full closure of the Waterloo junction on the N20 Cork to Limerick road with a protest yesterday.

Waterloo junction with the N20 Cork to Mallow road, closed with local residents, Waterloo, Co. Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

They are also holding a public meeting on the issue in Whitechurch tonight to discuss their options.

Two US tourists were killed at the junction last September and two more escaped death in almost identical circumstances in April when they were directed by satnav to take a right turn at the junction while driving southbound for Blarney.

While the junction has been closed temporarily in recent weeks during resurfacing of a stretch of the N20, local councillor Kevin Conway says he has sought legal advice on whether the temporary closure complies in full with sections of the Road Traffic Act.

But he said new road markings which have been painted on the recently laid road surface indicate that permanent closure of the junction is on the cards even before the proposed full closure is subject to required public consultation.

That has come ever before public consultation. The people here will take whatever action is necessary to change that,” he said.

“Yes, there is a safety issue here and we are all very aware of that. But there are various solutions to this problem.”

Geraldine Kelleher, who has run a childcare facility in Waterloo for 14 years, said the junction is very important for the community on both sides of the N20: “There are junctions like this all over the country. What are they going to do — close all those junctions? It’s crazy. What they need is proper road markings and signage. They should sit down and talk with the locals and come to a proper conclusion on this.”

Deirdre Butt, who lives in Whitechurch, said the permanent closure of the junction would increase her journey time to her parents’ home from seven to 20 minutes: “The junction does need improvement but full closure is not good for the community.”

Local residents gather at the Waterloo junction on the N20 Cork to Limerick road.

Cliona Browne, chairwoman of Whitechurch NS parents’ association, said everyone wants a safe junction: “We need it made safe but we need to keep it open. It’s just not viable to close it.”

Diana Baker, whose father Jim, 62, was one of the US tourists killed at the junction last September, said she believes the right turn southbound is the issue that needs to be addressed. She described full closure as “heavy-handed”.

She added: “While I’m certain in the short run it’s cheaper and more convenient for the council to close the entire junction, it’s pertinent that the council listen to everyone impacted by this decision.

The county council says full closure is the preferred solution from a road safety viewpoint and that it’s a statutory process that would involve public consultation.