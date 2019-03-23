NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Residents look to highlight negative impact of new Dublin bus lanes

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 23, 2019 - 07:39 AM

Residents and business owners in Stoneybatter in Dublin are holding a community day later to highlight what they believe will be the negative impact of new bus lanes in the area.

They are calling on the National Transport Authority to change proposals under the NTA's BusConnects scheme.

The project aims to create 230 km of bus lanes and cycle ways along 16 bus corridors.

But local Stoneybatter business owner, Seaneen Sullivan, says they want to ensure the village atmosphere of the area is maintained:

"None of us are against public transport," she insisted.

"We just want the NTA to work with us on some suggested improvements to the plan so that the community is able to be sustained so that it is having regard for the vulnerable users in our community."

