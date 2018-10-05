Home»Breaking News»ireland

Residents in Limerick warned not to drink tap water

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 09:08 PM

Thousands of residents in Co Limerick are being warned not to drink their tap water following a decrease in the water quality.

Irish Water issued a do not drink notice to customers of Rathkeale public water supply on Friday evening.

The precautionary measure was put in place following advice from the Health Service Executive and Limerick city and county councils.

About 2,500 customers in the areas of Rathkeale and Kilcolman are affected.

Until further notice water should not be used for drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth or making ice.

Pregnant women, in particular, are being advised not to drink from the supply.

Irish Water said its experts are working with the councils to resolve the issue.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Irish WaterLimerickRathkeale

