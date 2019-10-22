Residents in Leitrim continue round-the-clock protest against centre for asylum seekers

Leitrim residents are continuing a round-the-clock protest against plans for a new centre for asylum seekers.

Up to 130 people are due to arrive into Ballinamore next month where they will be accommodated in apartments.

Up to 400 people attended a public meeting on Sunday night where the community decided to protest constantly.

Adrian Smith, one of those picketing outside the apartments, said they will not be ending the demonstration for at least another 48 hours.

"There is over 300 people who have submitted their names to a rota as to keep a 24-hour vigil here as a mark of demonstration against the plans," said Mr Smith.

"We have been told that we can meet with the minister on Thursday.

"Hopefully after that meeting the minister will listen to our concerns and there will be no need for a protest after that."

Residents claim there is not enough services in the area for them.

Mr Smith says that the community is not against asylum seekers.

"The planned figure - as I have been told - is 130 people coming into a town of 900 so it's the jump of approximately 15% in the population of the town more or less overnight.

"Secondly, our objection is to the manner and the location of where they are going to be housed."