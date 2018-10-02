Residents hit out at go-ahead for housing at Magdalene Laundires site

A legal challenge is among the options being considered by residents in the wake of a Bord Pleanála decision to grant planning for apartments on the site of a former Magdalene laundry in Cork city.

The former Good Shepherd Convent, Cork, where construction of 182 apartments and 20 houses has been sanctioned by An Bord Pleanála.

An action group in the Sunday’s Well area leading opposition to the housing plan at the former Good Shepherd Convent plans to meet with local elected public representatives this week to discuss concerns about the planning appeals board’s decision to sanction the controversial housing plan.

The group is also planning a public meeting on the issue next week.

“To say we are disappointed and angered is to put it mildly,” said a spokesperson for the group.

The group said it has noted a number of issues in the Bord inspector’s report and has asked local residents to review the report which will be discussed at the public meeting next week.

But it said the deadline for the submission of any judicial review proceedings relating to the Bord’s decision is November 14.

We are exploring our options as to what, if any, further action can be taken. We have noted some factual inaccuracies and inconsistencies in the report which may allow for some challenge,” said the spokesman.

Moneda Developments Limited, a Dundalk-based company, was granted planning permission by Cork City Council last year for 182 apartments on the site of the former Good Shepherd Convent.

The council noted the “significant social, architectural and conservation importance and sensitivity” of the site and directed that archaeological excavations take place before any development occurs.

The council’s decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála which recently upheld the council’s decision, sanctioning 182 apartments and 20 houses on the former convent site.

The action group says when the mix of beds per apartment is taken into account, it could lead to an occupancy of up to 900 people.

Traffic, environmental, and privacy issues were all deemed not to have any impact on the community here and were dismissed,” said the spokesman.

The eight-acre site, which lies between Sunday’s Well and Blarney St, was sold by the Good Shepherd Sisters to UCC in 1995. Since then it has had a number of owners.

The buildings were badly damaged over the years by fire.

At the height of the boom, it was sold for more than €20m.

The Magdalene grave at the site contains the names of just 30 women who died between 1882 and 1973.

The public meeting on the planning appeals board decision will take place at the Strawberry Hill Community Centre at 7.30pm on October 11.