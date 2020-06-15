Residents fed up with weekend parties demand fines for those who don't control tenants

Landlords who fail to control their tenants must face hefty fines, residents living in Cork’s university quarter said after another weekend of lockdown parties in rented houses in their area.

They are preparing a complaint for the Residential Tenancies Board -RTB- but said something must happen sooner.

Increased fines for landlords and an NCT-type house check system must be considered in the short-term, they said.

“We need action now. Many residents in the area had another weekend of having to listen to music and shouting into the early hours of the morning. This is not fair and we need this to end now,” residents spokesperson, Catherine Clancy, said.

The parties continued despite the issuing on Friday of a letter from the gardaí, the HSE and Cork City Council to some 40 landlords who own about 200 properties in the area urging them to help reinforce public health guidelines and crack-down on house parties.

Residents of Magazine Road and Surrounding Area Residents Association, Cork, observing social distancing as they highlighted concerns about Covid-19 regulations being breached. Picture Denis Minihane.

The Magazine Road Residents and Surrounding Areas Association welcomed the warning letter but said gardaí were called to one address on Magazine Rd three times on Saturday night.

The landlord, who also attended, said it was his third time calling to the property in the last two weeks to speak to tenants about parties.

The residents said they contacted three landlords to complain about parties in their properties. One drove from West Cork to speak to his tenants. Another landlord said when he met his tenants, they pointed out to him the ban on evictions during the Covid-19 emergency.

“The current legislation on the management and upkeep of rented properties is minimal, outdated and in urgent need of change to make it relevant to 2020,” Ms Clancy said.

“No community should be left at the mercy of the personality of the landlord. We are calling for the licensing of landlords, something along the lines of an NCT for rented properties where certain criteria must be met before they can be rented out.

“This needs to be a top priority for our legislators and most especially our new government.

“Landlords who consistently abuse local regulations and facilitate the antisocial behaviour of tenants must face substantial fines.”

The RTB offers a mechanism which allows a person directly and adversely affected by the anti-social behaviour of a tenant to take a case against the landlord.