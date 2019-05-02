NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Residents challenge An Bord Pleanála permission for 200 Dublin homes

By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 02:35 PM

A residents group has brought a High Court challenge to a Bord Pleanála decision to grant planning permission for more than 200 homes in Blackrock, Co. Dublin.

Southwood Park Residents Association is challenging the board's permission last February for the Cairn Homes development on 7.9 acres on the grounds of Chesterfield House, a protected structure, on Cross Avenue.

They claim, among other things, the board erred in its decision and failed to meet requirements under EU environmental impact and habitat directives.

As the planning application was dealt with under fast-track strategic planning legislation, allowing builders to bypass the normal local authority planning process, the only way to challenge it was by way of judicial review.

The High Court has set up its own fast-track division for dealing with such strategic infrastructure cases.

When the matter came before Mr Justice David Barniville today, he said he hoped to have a judge available in July to hear the case.

It was important these cases be heard as early as possible and would endeavour to secure a July hearing despite the pressure on court lists, he said.

Cairn Homes, who along with Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown Council are notice parties in the case, received permission to demolish the non-original elements of Chesterfield House.

The existing Chesterfield House is a 1970s reconstruction that was built around the drawing room of the original early 19th-century structure. The house is now unoccupied.

The original drawing room is to be retained within a reconstructed Chesterfield House containing three new apartments.

The remainder of the development will comprise 214 apartments in mainly two to four-storey blocks along with seven two-storey houses.

READ MORE

Teen sent for trial over ‘hammer-like blow’ on man's head in Dublin

There will be 325 car spaces and 274 bicycle parking spaces in the development which is less than a kilometre from Booterstown DART station.

More on this topic

Student became alcoholic after sexual assault by man who gave him a lift home from disco, court told

Boy accused of Ana’s murder claimed he ‘hadn’t a clue what happened to her’

Teen sent for trial over ‘hammer-like blow’ on man's head in Dublin

Supreme Court to rule on Facebook's appeal over data transfers in June

KEYWORDS

court

More in this Section

Barber must pay €62k damages for franchise breach

Sewer pipe blocked in dispute, court told

Sister of Cork man missing for 15 years renews appeal for information

Protesters disrupt Fine Gael's first plebiscite town hall debate


Lifestyle

Patio perfection: How to create a stylish outdoor space for those summer Insta-moments

From beachcomber to whale whisperer, here’s how to apply for Australia’s best holiday jobs

Midsummer Festival set to shine in Cork

How Leonardo Da Vinci's legacy has lived on in pop culture

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »