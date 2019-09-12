Residential property prices have risen 85% since 2013; Dublin by 94%

Property prices in Ireland have increased by 84.7% since early 2013 according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Residential property prices in Dublin have risen by 93.8% since February 2012.

Prices in the rest of the country are 83.6% higher than they were in May 2013.

In the year to July, residential prices increased by 2.3% across Ireland, in comparison to a 2% increase to June, and 10% increase in the 12 months to July last year.

House prices decreased by 0.5% in Dublin, while apartments rose by 0.9% in the year to July. Outside of Dublin, house prices rose by 4.6% and apartments by 5.4% in the same period.

The area that saw the highest increase was the Border region at 16.1%.