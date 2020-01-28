News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Residential centre had to move children to hotels after 'abuse' and 'bullying' by other children, report finds

Residential centre had to move children to hotels after 'abuse' and 'bullying' by other children, report finds
File photo.
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 05:09 PM

Some residents at a children's residential centre had to be moved to hotels for their own safety because of an "unsafe" mix of children at the facility.

The finding is included in a report by the health watchdog HIQA, which carried out an unannounced inspection last September at the Tusla-run children's residential centre in Dublin-Mid Leinster.

There were four children residing there at the time and HIQA found that they believed the centre to be homely and bright and that they were listened to. However, despite much that was positive, there were some concerns.

The report said while there were systems in place to safeguard children, they were not always effective, and children told inspectors that there were times when they felt unsafe.

The report said: "Inspectors found that over a period of four weeks, peer-to-peer bullying and aggression had occurred on the premises. There was a lack of timely intervention by way of managing the mix in the centre at that time, which resulted in the need for the centre to place children in hotels on several occasions in order to ensure their safety."

It also said: "Some children felt that staff didn’t intervene when the incidents took place, and that there were no consequences for the other child involved. Some children felt that staff didn’t support them to make a complaint to the Gardaí following an incident."

In August 2019, peer-to-peer abuse took place in the centre and the mix of children had become unsafe.

"There were no other arrangements put in place for the staff team to intervene in these situations apart from contacting an Garda Síochána."

Placement decisions were not always well informed, and there were also issues over the use of restrictive practices, such as alarms being connected to children's bedroom doors, which at the time were not known of by external managers.

The report said that "apart from the incidents of aggressive and escalated behaviours in the centre in August 2019, the centre had experienced a very settled period throughout 2019", but also noted that care records were not up to date.

The report found that the centre was completely compliant in just three out of 13 standards assessed.

READ MORE

Court orders temporary removal of mother from family home so father 'can get a house for my child'

More on this topic

Nursing home had one staff nurse on duty for 44 residents on one weekend, report findsNursing home had one staff nurse on duty for 44 residents on one weekend, report finds

Resident at care centre experienced '89 abusive incidents', reportResident at care centre experienced '89 abusive incidents', report

Resident at St John of God centre for people with disabilities experienced '89 abusive incidents', HIQA findsResident at St John of God centre for people with disabilities experienced '89 abusive incidents', HIQA finds

Hiqa report finds Tipp disability centre was not managing residents' finances in 'safe and secure manner'Hiqa report finds Tipp disability centre was not managing residents' finances in 'safe and secure manner'


HiqaTOPIC: Hiqa

More in this Section

Expert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisisExpert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisis

Howlin denies party has changed stance on discussing coalition with Sinn FéinHowlin denies party has changed stance on discussing coalition with Sinn Féin

'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told

Author warns of wave of unfriendliness descending on Irish peopleAuthor warns of wave of unfriendliness descending on Irish people


Lifestyle

That may say more about how the media treats flaws and beauty than it says about Alicia Keys herself, but nevertheless, it was refreshing at the time to see someone say no to the Hollywood expectations of beauty.The Skin Nerd: Unlocking Alicia Keys’ secrets to gorgeous skin

From Audrey Hepburn wearing a strapless ballerina gown, to Angelina Jolie in a suit, the red carpet rarely disappoints.13 of the biggest fashion moments in Bafta history

You might not be able to dictate when you menstruate, but you might be able to help alleviate some of the symptoms.Can you ‘biohack’ your period?

The American actor never fails to impress with her fashion choices.Blake Lively’s 7 best red carpet moments

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »