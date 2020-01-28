Residential centre had to move children to hotels after 'abuse' and 'bullying' by other children, report finds

Some residents at a children's residential centre had to be moved to hotels for their own safety because of an "unsafe" mix of children at the facility.

The finding is included in a report by the health watchdog HIQA, which carried out an unannounced inspection last September at the Tusla-run children's residential centre in Dublin-Mid Leinster.

There were four children residing there at the time and HIQA found that they believed the centre to be homely and bright and that they were listened to. However, despite much that was positive, there were some concerns.

The report said while there were systems in place to safeguard children, they were not always effective, and children told inspectors that there were times when they felt unsafe.

The report said: "Inspectors found that over a period of four weeks, peer-to-peer bullying and aggression had occurred on the premises. There was a lack of timely intervention by way of managing the mix in the centre at that time, which resulted in the need for the centre to place children in hotels on several occasions in order to ensure their safety."

It also said: "Some children felt that staff didn’t intervene when the incidents took place, and that there were no consequences for the other child involved. Some children felt that staff didn’t support them to make a complaint to the Gardaí following an incident."

In August 2019, peer-to-peer abuse took place in the centre and the mix of children had become unsafe.

"There were no other arrangements put in place for the staff team to intervene in these situations apart from contacting an Garda Síochána."

Placement decisions were not always well informed, and there were also issues over the use of restrictive practices, such as alarms being connected to children's bedroom doors, which at the time were not known of by external managers.

The report said that "apart from the incidents of aggressive and escalated behaviours in the centre in August 2019, the centre had experienced a very settled period throughout 2019", but also noted that care records were not up to date.

The report found that the centre was completely compliant in just three out of 13 standards assessed.