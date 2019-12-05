News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Residential and emergency care main contributors to health overspend

Residential and emergency care main contributors to health overspend
HSE chief executive Paul Reid
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Cost pressures for providing residential care for people with intellectual disabilities, as well as emergency care, are some of the main reasons for health overspending, the public accounts committee will hear today.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid will also inform the PAC that compensation claims against State agencies are seeing spending pressures increase.

PAC members will quiz Mr Reid about public procurement issues, while separate questions will be put to officials about escalating costs related to the National Children’s Hospital.

Mr Reid will outline how overspending in health this year will amount to €319m. Nonetheless, he will say, that this compares to a bailout for services in 2018 that amounted to €636m.

“Pension and demand-led areas account for €200m of the variance as at September 2019,” says Mr Reid will state.

However, similar cost problems still continue to push up spending compared to previous months.

Mr Reid will tell the PAC: “The greatest cost pressures within our operational services are in respect of providing residential placements to people with an intellectual disability and the provision of specialist emergency care within the acute hospital setting, particularly in the context of an ageing population with increasingly complex needs.

“The costs within our pensions and demand-led areas are, in the main, driven by policy, legislation, demographics, and the macroeconomic environment and are not generally amenable to normal in-year financial management.

State Claims Agency reimbursements are also within this area and there is a significant and ongoing focus on mitigating, insofar as is practical, the underlying risks and issues which give rise to claims.

Mr Reid says monthly meetings with health managers to try to keep costs down are continuing.

Meanwhile, the team overseeing the construction of the children’s hospital will update the spending watchdog committee about the estimated €1.7bn costs.

Fred Barry, chairman of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board, will reiterate that some costs, as consultants have advised, will be outside of the board’s control.

“As pointed out by PwC, some of these risks are under our control and some are not. We are actively managing those under our control while monitoring those that are not.”

TDs on the committee are also expected to seek details about the fit-out for the hospital and its facilities.

READ MORE

Half of woman's liver dissolved after accidental paracetamol overdose, inquest finds

More on this topic

Tralee judge ordered €500,000 to poor boxTralee judge ordered €500,000 to poor box

'Grave concern' as just one in 10 people ordered to surrender driver licence complied'Grave concern' as just one in 10 people ordered to surrender driver licence complied

Public Accounts Committee seek answers on consultant spendingPublic Accounts Committee seek answers on consultant spending

PAC to look at how bodies use public money as Bord na gCon spend €227k on consultantsPAC to look at how bodies use public money as Bord na gCon spend €227k on consultants


TOPIC: PAC

More in this Section

Sentence upheld in garda corruption appealSentence upheld in garda corruption appeal

Dara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignationDara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignation

Facebook photos sees man lose court caseFacebook photos sees man lose court case

'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets interior designer Jackie Tyrrell.‘Break the rules and have fun’: Meet interior designer Jackie Tyrrell

Keep your heart healthy this winter – whatever your age.5 ways to lower your risk of high cholesterol

He’s currently playing Professor Saxenfon, ‘the baddie’ in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Everyman in Cork, which runs until January.Question of taste: The Young Offenders' Michael Sands

Edward Norton has put his years on sets as an actor to good use as he writes, directs and stars in Motherless Brooklyn, writes Esther McCarthyHow Edward Norton learnt from the masters

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »