Resident objects to plan for Cork city centre hotel

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 04:10 AM
By Seán McCárthaigh

Irish Examiner Reporter

Plans for a large budget hotel in Cork city centre have been put on hold following an objection by a local resident.

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the recent decision of Cork City Council to grant planning permission to a Dublin-based development firm, Tetrarch Capital, for a 162-bedroom hotel on a site bounded by Parnell Place, Deane St, and Lower Oliver Plunkett St.

The buildings near the city bus station were previously occupied by Flor Griffin’s Electrical Superstore and Maher’s Outdoor Shop.

The decision is being appealed by Kathleen Carroll who has expressed concern about the impact of the proposed seven-storey development on local residents.

Consultants acting for Ms Carroll emphasised that she isn’t opposed to the development of the site in principle as she recognises that intensive development of the location is inevitable.

They claim that evidence of her bona fides is demonstrated by her support, together with that of other locals, for the proposed development of the €20m high-rise Prism office block in the area.

Ms Carroll said a relatively minimal reduction in the overall area of the hotel to address the concern of residents could hardly be considered onerous if it would result in the loss of only three bedrooms.

She claims residents in the area are living in some of the oldest continually occupied homes in Cork.

“It surely makes sense that every reasonable effort be made to ensure that these buildings remain fully viable residences; otherwise the ‘mix’ which does much to make a city attractive for all will be lost,” she said.

Tetrarch claims the project, which it described as “a significant planning gain for Cork city”, will result in 100 full and part-time jobs as well as 200 jobs during the construction phase.


