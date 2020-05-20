News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Resident at controversial Kerry direct provision centre hits out at 'insensitive' letter from Minister

The direct provision centre in Caherciveen. Picture: Alan Landers.
By Joel Slattery
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 05:39 PM

An asylum seeker at the controversial direct provision centre in Co Kerry has said that neither she, nor the other residents at Skellig Star in Caherciveen are happy with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan's apology after a number of the residents contracted Covid-19.

Speaking to Drivetime on RTÉ radio, Sne Mkhize said she was unhappy that the asylum seekers weren't mentioned in the "generalised" letter from the Minister.

"We are not happy with the letter we are not happy with the apology, because the apology is very generalised," she said.

It's not specifically directed to us, the people that have been going through the trauma in the hotel.

She described how she saw people "crying hysterically" when they were being taken away after testing positive for the virus.

She also described the apology as "insensitive".

Irish Refugee Council call for justice minister to apologise to direct provision residents

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Justice and Equality, Jim O’Callaghan, has said that the apology has highlighted the need for proper planning to be put in place when opening such centres.

“The apology this morning is telling, in that it demonstrates the lack of planning that went into opening this direct provision centre," he said.

“The Minister correctly has issued an apology to the people of Kerry, but we need to remember that asylum seekers are among the most vulnerable in our society, often having fled war-torn countries.

We need to make sure that these direct provision centres are fit for purpose and should not be opened if not acceptable.

"This case in Kerry is a clear example of the failure to follow adequate safety measures and careful planning,” he added.

Earlier, Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has rejected the minister's apology for the opening of a direct-provision centre in Caherciveen and called for it to be immediately closed.

He said he is sorry for the lack of consultation when the centre was opened in March - but said it will remain open.

He said: "I heard his apology, while it is something very small it isn't much good to the people of Caherciveen who've gone through so much for so long now, for many months, when he's saying he won't close the place down.

"Clearly the place isn't suitable."

Fresh calls to close Kerry direct provision centre as Healy-Rae rejects Flanagan's apology

TOPIC: Direct Provision

