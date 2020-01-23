Resident at care centre experienced '89 abusive incidents', report

A resident at a centre for people with disabilities experienced “89 abusive incidents” over a nine-month period, a report from the State's health services watchdog reveals.

The Health Information and Quality Authority found that the incidents which occurred last the year were as a result of the St John of God centre in Glasthule, Co Dublin, failing to support other residents with their “behaviours of distress".

The report states that “compounding factors” included some members of staff not completing training or refresher training in behaviour support and the employment of high numbers of relief staff.

There were 13 residents living in the centre when the inspector made an announced day-long inspection last Sept and some expressed concern about their personal safety. The inspector found that a number of residents continued to experience incidents of a safeguarding nature regularly.

There were at least 177 incidents recorded last year involving residents experiencing abuse. While the incidents were in the “lower risk categories” and to have limited impact, they are “significant”, the report states. Examples of the incidents that took place include aggressive behaviour, shouting and the use of insulting language towards residents.

The issue was identified during a risk-based inspection of the centre in June 2019 and while the provider had a plan to address the matter, it hadn't been implemented at the time of the follow-up inspection.

Some improvements were since made in providing positive behaviour support but concerns remained about the “significant number” of incidents at the centre.

While reviewing how the rights of residents were protected in the centre, the inspector found that the provider had failed to ensure that the dignity of residents was respected at all times. Because of the frequency and a significant number of safeguarding incidents experienced by residents, the inspector found there was limited freedom for exercising choice and control in their daily lives.

“There were clear examples in the centre of the privacy and dignity of residents being impacted on a regular basis and affecting residents' personal and living space, personal communications and relationships,” the report states.

Action taken by the provider since the inspection includes supporting residents to move to more appropriate accommodation where their needs can be met.

The inspector also found that there were insufficient smoke and fire detectors in one unit of the centre and an absence of emergency lighting in some areas of all three units. There were no fire doors in some areas and in areas where there were fire doors, they had no self-closing mechanisms fitted or did not work properly.

The inspector met and spoke with a number of residents and they appeared happy with the service they were receiving. He also noticed staff treating residents with kindness and respect.

Hiqa published 25 reports on disability services and in 20 of the centres inspected a good standard of support and care that met residents' needs was being provided.

However, an inspection of a RehabCare centre on Dublin's southside found that ineffective systems were in place for the oversight and management of resident's finances and safeguarding concerns.