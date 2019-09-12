News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Researchers in Belfast discover new ways to convert single use plastics into larger items

Queen's University Belfast. Picture: Wikimedia Commons
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 07:22 AM

Researchers at Queen's University in Belfast have discovered new ways to convert single use plastics into larger items such as kayaks, canoes and storage tanks.

The world produces over 300 million tonnes of plastics every year but single use items are usually not designed to be recycled.

Those working on the project say it will substantially reduce the amount of post-consumer waste going to landfill.

Mark Kearns is one of the managers working on the scheme at Queen's University and he says it's a game-changer for the recycling industry.

"Rather than recycling a plastic milk bottle into another plastic milk bottle, what we can actually do is take up to 1,000 of these milk bottles and convert them into plastic that we can use in one particular product," he revealed.

"This hasn't been done before."

