NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Researchers develop test to improve oesophageal cancer treatment

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 08:52 AM

Researcher's at Queen's University in Belfast have developed a new test that could radically improve treatment for people with oesophageal cancer.

Ireland has one of the highest rates of that form of cancer in Europe, with an average of 450 cases each year.

The new test developed by the research team in Queen's could change decisions about what type of chemotherapy suits the early stages of the cancer.

Dr Richard Turkington, Senior Clinical Lecturer at Queens, says people who are diagnosed early are all currently treated the same way.

"At the minute, we have a one-size-fits-all approach where everybody gets the same chemotherapy and it works better for some people than others," Dr Turkington explained.

"What our researchers developed is a test to predict which patients should get which chemotherapy to really match the right treatment to the right patients so that we can get a tailored approach and make sure that everybody has the best chance of getting their tumour shrunk and then removed by an operation."

READ MORE

Man, 50s, dies in Co Tipperary crash

More on this topic

KEYWORDS

CancerOesophageal CancerBelfastQueen's University

More in this Section

Inquest hears asylum seeker forced to take bus from Cork to Dublin for treatment in last weeks of life

Two men arrested in connection with Leitrim grow house

Fishermen and coastal communities vital in war against drug smuggling, say gardaí

Mother and Baby Homes: What today's interim Commission of Investigation report told us


Lifestyle

A question of taste: Katie Kim

Reflections via Alzheimer’s: Ian Maleney writes essays on rural life and his grandfather’s battle with illness

Putting a twist in the tale: Author Jeffery Deaver on life as a renowned thriller writer

Learning Points: What to do when it turns out your child is the bully

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »